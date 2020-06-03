BCCI's 3-year-old Move Of Quarterly Eye Tests For Virat Kohli And Co. Copied By PCB

The coronavirus pandemic put an end to all the cricketing action in the world in the last two months. However, things are improving gradually and cricketing boards across the globe are taking steps to ensure the resumption of cricketing activities. A few Indian players have also resumed their training and it looks like we could be witnessing live action soon.

Cricket Association of Bengal follows BCCI's lead in conducting eye tests for players

On Monday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) came out with a proposal that its players will have to undergo eye tests once cricket resumes after the COVID-19 era. And now it has been discovered that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been doing the same with its players for the past three years.

While speaking to a leading news agency, a BCCI official said that it is a brilliant move on CAB's part because cricket is, after all, a game of reflexes and hand-eye coordination, so even if a batsman misses sighting the ball well by a fraction of a second, it could cost them. The official added that the Indian team has been undergoing eye tests quarterly for the last three years. It is a part of the drill for contracted players.

Bengal coach Arun Lal, who is the man behind introducing the idea, said that it is just a precautionary measure. Arun Lal added that when you have your main players who are over the age of 30, it is always best to have the procedure done. Arun Lal further said that while cricket is 90% an eye game, eyes can be taken for granted sometimes.

The news comes days after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also confirming that mandatory eye tests will be taken for all national players a maximum of 4 times every year, along with their blood test. The PCB is doing this as a health measure after the COVID-19 pandemic, which could change the game of cricket completely. It remains to be seen if other nations follow India and Pakistan's suit.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI