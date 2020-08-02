BCCI Gets Govt's Nod To Hold IPL 2020 In UAE; GC Allows COVID Substitutes, Vivo As Sponsor

As the anticipation for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League grows, an IPL Governing Council (GC) member has confirmed to Republic TV that the BCCI has received permission from the Indian government to hold the IPL in the UAE. The Governing Council which met on Sunday to chalk out the future course of the tournament has also decided to allow COVID-19 replacements in this year's tournament which will be held in the UAE. The replacement rule has been brought in the wake of the pandemic. The franchises have been allowed 24-player squads and will also be allowed to replace players in case they get unwell during the tournament.

Vivo to continue as sponsors

In another major update, the Governing Council has allowed China's smartphone company Vivo, to continue as its title sponsors. This comes amid the anti-China sentiment across the country in the aftermath of Galwan valley clash where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. Soon after the tensions spiked, the IPL GC had convened a meeting to decide on the future of its sponsors. The council which met today, however, decided to continue with Vivo amid divided opinions.

IPL to begin on Sept 19

With the ICC T20 World Cup being postponed, the 13th edition of IPL is all set to begin on September 19 in the UAE. The 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held till November 8. The franchises will travel to the Middle-Eastern country 25 days before the first match to enter the bio-secure bubble.

The seventh season of the IPL, in 2014, was held in UAE where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as champions. A part of the tournament was held outside India due to the 2014 General elections being held at the same time. This will be the third time the IPL will be hosted outside the country.

