BCCI Gets Quirky On Twitter For Advising Fans On Battling Coronavirus

Cricket News

BCCI took to Twitter to post a thread of tweets which will inform citizens on the precautionary measures they are supposed to take to combat coronavirus.

BCCI

The entire world has come to a halt because of the coronavirus outbreak. India is one of the countries which has been affected by the virus and the situation doesn't look very promising as the number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 600 as of Thursday. While the nation observed a Janta Curfew on Sunday, the central government ordered a nationwide lockdown two days later till April 15.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: Sunil Chhetri calls himself 'Bangalore boy', picks Virat Kohli's RCB as favourite IPL 2020 team

BCCI makes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli references to combat Coronavirus

The Health Department is doing everything it can to treat the patients suffering from coronavirus. People have been asked to stay indoors and to take necessary precautions. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)  have come up with quirky solutions to combat Coronavirus.

BCCI took to Twitter to post a thread of tweets which will inform citizens on the precautions they are supposed to take. BCCI used the references of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and other cricketers to highlight the importance of the practices one should perform. Let's take a look at BCCI's thread.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah the most dominating players in Indian cricket: Jonty Rhodes

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni win MSK Prasad over with their respect for him

IPL postponed

The IPL 2020 was postponed because of the Coronavirus outbreak. The IPL 2020, which was earlier supposed to commence from March 29, was postponed to April 15. The current situation in the country doesn't look promising and it seems that IPL 2020 will be cancelled in all likelihood.

ALSO READ | 'Inspired by Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni', says all-rounder Krunal Pandya after being selected for West Indies tour

