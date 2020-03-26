BCCI Gets Quirky On Twitter For Advising Fans On Battling Coronavirus

The entire world has come to a halt because of the coronavirus outbreak. India is one of the countries which has been affected by the virus and the situation doesn't look very promising as the number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 600 as of Thursday. While the nation observed a Janta Curfew on Sunday, the central government ordered a nationwide lockdown two days later till April 15.

BCCI makes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli references to combat Coronavirus

The Health Department is doing everything it can to treat the patients suffering from coronavirus. People have been asked to stay indoors and to take necessary precautions. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have come up with quirky solutions to combat Coronavirus.

BCCI took to Twitter to post a thread of tweets which will inform citizens on the precautions they are supposed to take. BCCI used the references of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and other cricketers to highlight the importance of the practices one should perform. Let's take a look at BCCI's thread.

How to battle Coronavirus - A friendly Guide😎 pic.twitter.com/wbtpSMte6t — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

✅ Stay indoors 🏠

❌ DO NOT venture out pic.twitter.com/9AXCrOIeLG — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

If you HAVE to get out, maintain distance ⬅️➡️ pic.twitter.com/0EVcwlGntX — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

Ensure you have a clean and safe pair of hands🧤 pic.twitter.com/g2y1A6E5fu — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

Help with household chores 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BJApOZ99Fu — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

Pass on important information to everyone🗣️ pic.twitter.com/AqghBblgif — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

IPL postponed

The IPL 2020 was postponed because of the Coronavirus outbreak. The IPL 2020, which was earlier supposed to commence from March 29, was postponed to April 15. The current situation in the country doesn't look promising and it seems that IPL 2020 will be cancelled in all likelihood.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER