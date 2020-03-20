Sunil Chhetri Calls Himself 'Bangalore Boy', Picks Virat Kohli's RCB As Favourite IPL Team

Indian captain Virat Kohli is widely considered as one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era. It would be quite fitting to say that Kohli’s popularity is not restricted within the cricketing fraternity alone but extends to other sports and countries alike. Even Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri is an ardent Virat Kohli fan and both the Delhi boys have known to be good friends for a while.

Sunil Chhetri shows support for Virat Kohli’s RCB

Sunil Chhetri was recently involved in a question-and-answer session with his followers on Twitter. One of the fans used this opportunity to ask Chhetri which Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise would he prefer to play if given a chance at cricket. The 35-year old immediately responded to the query by calling himself a “Bangalore Boy”. The footballer was clearly referring to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side in his reply which is led by his friend Virat Kohli. Incidentally, Sunil Chhetri himself represents (and leads) a Bangalore-based football club in the Indian Super League, i.e. Bengaluru FC.

If you get a chance to play cricket in which IPL franchise would you like to play??? #AskChetri @chetrisunil11 — ANAR (@anarlm_nichani) March 20, 2020

I'm a Bangalore boy 😉 That should answer your question. https://t.co/XF0OZxcfwR — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

Virat Kohli in IPL 2020 and IPL postponed news

Virat Kohli was expected to lead RCB in the highly-anticipated IPL 2020 after the cricketer was retained by the franchise during the IPL 2020 trading window. However, in wake of the global panic caused by the coronavirus, the IPL 2020 got postponed by two-and-a-half weeks by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Since much remains to be seen regarding the impact of coronavirus, fans can expect further delays for the T20 carnival.

