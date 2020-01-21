Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Most Searched Cricketers Online Globally From 2015-2019: Study

According to the latest study by a software company SEMrush, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was the most searched cricketer during the period between December 2015 and December 2019. Their study indicated that the star batsman was searched around an average of 1.76 million times per month during the above-mentioned period. As many as seven Indian cricketers feature in the top 10 ‘most searched’ list churned out by the software company, which includes the likes of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma among most searched cricketers: SEMrush

In the list, Virat Kohli is followed by MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya and Yuvraj Singh at second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively. During the same period, these cricketers were searched on an average of 9.59, 7.33, 4.51, 3.68, and 3.48 lakh times per month. The study further analysed that apart from local searches, global searches also accounted in contributing to those staggering numbers.

Meanwhile, overseas superstars Steve Smith, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers are the only non-Indian cricketers featuring in the top 10 list. Due to their popularity among Indian audiences and for their ties in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the three cricketers find themselves in the list.

Ind vs NZ 2020

Virat Kohli and co. will now face New Zealand during a month-and-a-half gruelling tour to the country. Team India are scheduled to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests between January 24 and March 4.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma runs hard to avoid a run out and his partner from the other end Virat Kohli applauds the effort.



The two have put #TeamIndia in a strong position in this thrilling game.



📽️📽️https://t.co/wQ206J8pUL @Paytm #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/iZlE9vpaRX — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020

