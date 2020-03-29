BCCI Gives An Example Of Cheteshwar Pujara & Urges People To Stay Indoors; See Post

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came forward and posted a few pictures of Team India's Test sensation Cheteshwar Pujara spending some quality time with his family at home. The national cricket board thus urged everyone to stay indoors in order to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

READ: Ravi Shastri urges everyone to stay indoors amid nationwide lockdown; See post here

'Stay Home, Stay Safe'

The Pujara family is spending some quality time home 👨‍👩‍👧

Some household chores & fun time with the little one 👶

Stay Home 🏡

Stay Safe 💙 pic.twitter.com/FOW0qVv3sO — BCCI (@BCCI) March 29, 2020

READ: COVID-19 Sanjay Manjrekar gets trolled for reminding everyone that it is a Sunday

BCCI pledges to donate Rs 51 crores

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be contributing an amount of Rs 51 crores to the PM-CARES Fund in order to fight the deadly COVID-19. Meanwhile, former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has pledged to distribute rice worth Rs 50 lakh while Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar (Rs. 50 lakh each) and Suresh Raina (Rs. 52 lakh) have come forward to lend a helping hand during this need of the hour.

The BCCI in their statement wrote that the organisation will contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative which is a dedicated national fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations. The national cricket board also went on to add that the Board along with its state associations will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies and are committed to providing support to the state machinery in the face of adversity.

NEWS : BCCI to contribute INR 51 crores to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund



More details here - https://t.co/kw1yVhOO5o pic.twitter.com/RJO2br2BAo — BCCI (@BCCI) March 28, 2020

READ: Ajinkya Rahane donates Rs 10 lakh to help people fight deadly COVID-19

READ: COVID-19: If Australian travel ban stays for 6 months, India's tour could be affected