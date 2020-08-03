BCCI Invites Bids For Sponsoring Indian Team's Kit As Nike Deal Nears Expiry Date

As several press reports had reported earlier, it looks like the BCCI Nike deal is now all but over. Rumours had been strong that the BCCI Nike relationship had deteriorated after contract renewal talks failed to culminate. Now, the BCCI has officially revealed that is inviting bids for a new team kit sponsor and official merchandising partner for the Indian cricket team.

🚨 BCCI invites bids for Team Kit Sponsor and Official Merchandising Partner Rights 👕👕



Click here for full details 👉👉 https://t.co/654HGObHlp pic.twitter.com/VdXEFGIrA2 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2020

Also Read: Virat Kohli Accused Of 'brainwashing Youngsters' In Unusual Complaint Filed In Madras HC

BCCI invites bid for new kit and merchandising sponsor

Taking to social media to announce the decision, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI accounts posted that the board is inviting bids for Team Kit Sponsor and Official Merchandising Partner rights. The tender floated on the official BCCI website revealed more details about the invite. Signed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, the post explained how a tender process would be used to invite bids for the Team Kit Sponsor and Official Merchandising Partner Rights. Under the Invitation to Tender (ITT), the winning bidder will be granted the right to be the Kit Sponsor and/ or the Official Merchandising Partner along with the other associated rights as defined by the ITT.

Also Read: BCCI Issues SOP For Resumption Of Domestic Cricket, Local Administration's Nod Necessary

BCCI’s announcement also listed out the terms and conditions that will govern the submission and evaluation process of the bids. This also included the eligibility criteria and performance obligations in accordance with the ITT. Interested bidders can access this via a Tender Fee of ₹1,00,000, which will remain open for purchase from August 3, 2020, to August 26, 2020. An e-mail address has also been disclosed to allow interested parties to get further details for purchasing the ITT from the BCCI.

Also Read: Shahid Afridi Picks Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma As His Favourite Indian Batsmen

While concluding the announcement, the BCCI also explained that the BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the decision-making process at any stage. Also, merely buying the ITT does not entitle the purchaser to bid. Partiers interested in bidding for the Indian cricket team’s Team Kit Sponsor and Official Merchandising Partner Rights must buy the ITT in the name of the interested person or entity.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Recalls Virat Kohli's Crucial Knock Of 183 Against Arch-rivals Pakistan

BCCI Nike deal nears completion, reports suggest deal unlikely to be renewed

Several media reports in the past had mentioned how the BCCI Nike deal is likely to reach its culmination after a 14-year long association. Reports had suggested that the Sourav Ganguly led BCCI is unhappy with the brand after it asked for an extension of lost time as a discount. The BCCI Nike deal ends in September, and with the latest announcement, it looks like the Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj led teams will be sporting fresh jerseys with a new sponsor soon.

Image Courtesy: twitter/bcci