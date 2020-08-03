Virat Kohli Accused Of 'brainwashing Youngsters' In Unusual Complaint Filed In Madras HC

As Indian cricketers are busy gearing themselves for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) action, Virat Kohli's preparation could hit a roadblock after a recent report stated that that the Team India skipper finds himself in trouble ahead of the resumption of India's cricket season amid COVID-19.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Sponsors: #BoycottIPL Trends On Twitter After BCCI Retains VIVO Deal

Virat Kohli faces trouble before the start of IPL 2020

According to a report published by DNA, an advocate from Chennai has filed a plea in Madras High Court seeking a ban on online gambling, as the running such sites is a criminal liability and famous personalities endorsing them must be arrested. Virat Kohli currently endorses Indian mobile e-sports platform Mobile Premier League (MPL).

Also Read: RCB Could End Title Drought In IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Echoes Aakash Chopra's Views

The petitions submitted in Madras High Court, states that gambling is a criminal offence in the country and also there has been a rise in suicide cases in Tamil Nadu, due to heavy losses suffered by gamblers. As per the report, the plea is likely to be taken up for hearing next week. The petition further states that addiction to gambling is more dangerous to the society and violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, as it infringes the right to life.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's IPL 2020 Salary Incredibly 141.66 Times Greater Than 2008 Offering From RCB

While speaking to WION, the petitioner Suryaprakasam said that in online gambling the damage is done in a short span, whereas alcohol and cigarettes take about 15 years to harm an individual. He said that people are being lured in to play by celebrities, who endorse it by using their influence wrongly on the public.

Also Read: ITW Consulting Named As Cricket Ireland's Main Sponsor, MPL To Feature On Jerseys Too

The petitioner further said that the youth begin with pocket money and income and then exhaust family savings. That is followed by money which they borrow and when the lender goes to their residence and embarrasses them, they take the extreme step. He further added that there are many cases like this in recent times and many more such unfortunate cases will emerge in the coming months, when the youth are unemployed and idle.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli will be back on the field to entertain fans when he leads Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2020. The upcoming IPL 2020 edition will get underway on September 19 with the final set to take place on November 10 in UAE. During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the franchise retained the battle-hardened campaigner for ₹17 crore ($2.2 million) for the 2020 season. RCB will be hoping to get fourth time lucky and win their maiden IPL crown after faltering at the final hurdle during 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions of the tournament.

Kohli net worth info

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around ₹196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports, while others claim that Kohli is worth ₹1,700 crore (though unverified). A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements apart from the MPL.

The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. Virat Kohli salary figure lies around ₹24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns ₹17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(COVER IMAGE: VIRAT KOHLI / INSTAGRAM)