Mayanti Langer Finds Journey With Stuart Binny 'inspirational' And Here Is How

Mayanti Langer is one of the leading sports presenters in our country. However, her journey has not been a cakewalk as she had to hustle a lot during the start of her career. She has also been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a while.

Mayanti Langer came into the limelight in 2007. It was the year when the rebel Indian Cricket League (ICL) was introduced. It was also the time when she met her husband Stuart Binny who was a part of the ICL. In 2009, the tournament was scrapped with lack of support from the BCCI as well as the apex board ICC.

While speaking to a leading magazine, Mayanti Langer spoke her heart out on a range of topics. Mayanti Langer also spoke on her inspirational journey with her husband and India cricketer Stuart Binny. The duo tied the knot in September 2012,

Mayanti Langer opens up on journey with Stuart Binny

Mayanti Langer said that when they met each other, they were both nowhere. She added that ICL had finished abruptly so Stuart Binny was banned from the system. He hadn’t accepted BCCI amnesty, so he had nothing going for him. Mayanti Langer further said that she had left Zee so she had nothing going for her. Mayanti Langer revealed that everything good that has happened to them in their respective careers has happened to them after they got together.

Mayanti Langer also said that she was grateful to cricket for bringing the two of them together. She further revealed that they could combine together and do something in the future as their lives were so similar.

IMAGE COURTESY: MAYANTI LANGER INSTAGRAM