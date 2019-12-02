IPL Auction 2020: Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny Among All-rounders Who May Leave Tournament

We are extremely close to the IPL Aucitons for the 2020 season and a plethora of talent is available to the teams. Over the past few years, it has not been hard to notice the impact of a good all-rounder like Andre Russell or Hardik Pandya on a team's performance. For the 2020 season, teams will definitely be looking to add more all-rounders into their arsenal. Here are three all-rounders who may play their last IPL in 2020.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2020: 5 teams that wished to buy Rohit Sharma in the 2011 Auction

Yusuf Pathan

The older Pathan brother is one of the biggest superstars to have been produced by the IPL. Pathan was a vital part of the Rajasthan Royals side when they won the inaugural IPL in 2008. In 2010, he smashed Adam Gilchrist's record for the fastest IPL hundred when he reached three figures in 37 balls. In 2014, Pathan smashed another one of Gilchrist's records when he made the fastest IPL fifty of all-time in just 15 balls. Pathan has won an IPL with RR and two IPLs with KKR. He has scored 3204 runs in his illustrious IPL career with 42 wickets. Having turned 37, it is very probable that Pathan may play the IPL for the very last time in 2020.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2020: 3 teams likely to bid the highest for CSK batsman Sam Billings

Stuart Binny

Stuart Binny played his first IPL in 2010 when he was picked up by the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, most of his performances came during his time at the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He played from 2011 to 2019. He played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when his team got banned from the IPL from 2016 to 2017. Binny has made 880 runs in his IPL career and has taken 22 wickets. While his figures may not speak too much for themselves, Binny's small but vital knocks have rescued his team in times of need. Due to heavy competition, Binny has not been able to perform at his peak and has often been overlooked. He has been released by RR for the 2020 Auction. Since he is turning 35 and his form has not been brilliant, Binny may play his final IPL in 2020.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2020: Where can Chris Lynn go next after being released by KKR?

Daniel Christian

The 36-year-old Aussie all-rounder did not play the 2019 season of the IPL and went unsold. However, he has been a proven match-winner in vital moments. Christian has played 40 matches in his IPL career and has scored just 446 runs in that time. He has also taken 34 wickets. Christian made his IPL debut for the Deccan Chargers (DC) in the 2011 season and has moved on to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Since he is still active on the global T20 scene, Christian may get another go in this IPL. Perhaps for the last time.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2020: 3 teams likely to bid for SRH all-rounder Deepak Hooda