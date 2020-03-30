BCCI Must Pick MS Dhoni Without Being Unfair To KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant: Irfan Pathan

As the coronavirus pandemic has brought cricket to a standstill, it has given rise to further speculation about former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni's career path ahead. The legendary Indian wicketkeeper stepped away from the game without much explanation after India's loss to New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final of 2019. Dhoni was scheduled to play as Chennai Super Kings' captain in the IPL 2020 but since the tournament is likely to get cancelled, there is massive uncertainity over MS Dhoni's future.

Irfan Pathan feels that the BCCI should take a call on Dhoni's inclusion

While many experts were expecting MS Dhoni's T20 World Cup participation to be decided by his IPL performance, now that the IPL is reportedly getting cancelled, a huge cloud of confusion floats over Dhoni's future. Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan spoke to a leading Indian media daily and shared his views on the same. The younger Pathan sibling was of the opinion that MS Dhoni should be playing in Team India as he is one of India's most treasured active cricketers. Pathan added that the BCCI will need to take the final call on Dhoni's inclusion keeping in mind KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, who have worked hard and established themselves into the team over the last year. Pathan only suggested that Dhoni's selection should not be unfair to the youngsters.

KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant: Who is MS Dhoni's ideal replacement?

Over the last year, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have been the front-runners to be India's next wicketkeeper-batsman, at least in the white ball formats. While Pant's irregular form made him lose his place in the team, KL Rahul took the opportunity to deliver some strong performances with the bat and behind the stumps. It is possible that Virat Kohli may play KL Rahul as a wicketkeeper-batsman in the upcoming T20 World Cup. If MS Dhoni is included in the side, KL Rahul may still continue to play as a specialist batsman but Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, may completely lose his place in the playing XI.

