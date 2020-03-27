Laxmi Ratan Shukla Donates 3 Months' MLA Salary & BCCI Pension For Tackling COVID-19

Former Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla has come forward and made a significant contribution in order to help the people overcome the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world. For the safety and well-being of the people of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had imposed a 21-day total lockdown in the country with effect from the midnight of Wednesday, March 25.

READ: Adelaide Strikers chief laid off after coronavirus hits cricket in Australia

'It is the need of the hour': Laxmi Ratan Shukla

“It is the need of the hour that we all contribute to the best of our abilities. I have already donated three months of my MLA salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Also, I get pension from BCCI. I have donated three months of my BCCI pension,” Shukla told PTI on Friday.

Coming back to cricket especially IPL, the 13th edition of the tournament which was supposed to get underway on March 29 has now been postponed to April 15.

READ: Kapil Dev claims Sunil Gavaskar would have succeeded in T20 cricket as well

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

READ: Wasim Jaffer likely to replace Chandrakant Pandit as Vidarbha coach: Report

READ: IPL 2020: Royals star Jofra Archer revels in playing 'Call of Duty' during self-isolation

(Image Courtesy: PTI)