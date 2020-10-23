BCCI Official Roasts PCB CEO For Seeking 'visa Assurances' From ICC For T20 World Cup 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought the help of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to seek assurances from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over player visas for next year's T20 World Cup. India are scheduled to host the 2021 T20 World Cup, and PCB CEO Wasim Khan has issued a January 2021 ultimatum for the Sourav Ganguly-led board to resolve the issue. The strained political relations between the countries could cause problems for cricketers travelling to the country, but a BCCI official believes PCB's insecurity stems from their ignorance of the situation.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja Fails To Give Up With Motivational Instagram Post Ahead Of Mumbai Game

BCCI official slams 'ignorant' PCB over Visa assurances demand

In a press conference earlier this week, PCB CEO Wasim Khan confirmed that the board had sought assurances over visas for their players and staff and ICC are currently looking into the case. Khan confirmed that the BCCI verbally gave a confirmation that there will be no special barricades in place despite the tense diplomatic relations between the countries. An ICC official had also made it clear that all teams participating World Cup will get their visas, as part of the Host Agreement for all ICC events.

Also Read: Kapil Dev Suffers Sudden Heart Attack, Netizens Pray For 1983 World Cup Winner's Recovery

Last year, Pakistani shooters could not get visas for a World Cup in Delhi which had created quite a storm in the media. Now, a BCCI official has blamed PCB's comments and stated that they stemmed out of ignorance. Speaking to ANI, the official said that the Government of India had clarified in a letter to the International Olympics Committee (IOC) that no athlete will be denied a visa participating in an international event hosted in the country.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai Vs Mumbai Live Stream, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast For Sharjah

Aiming a jibe at his counterparts, the BCCI official said that unless Wasim Khan was privy to a future course of action to be taken by Pakistan that would deteriorate the circumstances drastically, it remains a non-issue. Khan also ruled out the possibility of a bilateral series between India and Pakistan due to the tense relations between the two counties. The PCB CEO added that there was no score for a series in the foreseeable future and an India-Pakistan series will not be a part of the Futures Tours Programme (FTP) that starts in 2023.

Also Read: ICC Mulls Splitting Points For Abandoned World Test Championship Fixtures

(Image Courtesy: PTI)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.