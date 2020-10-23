Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai Vs Mumbai Live Stream, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast For Sharjah

The Match 41 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Chennai taking on Mumbai on Friday, October 23 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Chennai vs Mumbai live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams have had contrasting runs in the tournament. While Chennai are languishing at the bottom spot in the points table with three wins and seven losses, Mumbai are placed third with six wins and three defeats.

This is a must-win fixture for Chennai as a loss here will end their chances of making it to the playoffs of the tournament. On the other hand, Mumbai will look to avenge their drubbing in the tournament opener by securing a win in this clash and bolster their chances of making it to the final four. Ahead of Friday's fixture, here is a look at the Chennai vs Mumbai weather forecast, Chennai vs Mumbai pitch report, details for the Chennai vs Mumbai live scores and Chennai vs Mumbai live streaming details.

Chennai vs Mumbai weather forecast

The weather in Sharjah on Friday will be relatively cooler as compared to the last few weeks. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Sharjah is expected to be around 31°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will reduce considerably during the finishing stages (25°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover around 33-48%, which is relatively lower than the last few days. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Chennai vs Mumbai pitch report

During the first couple of weeks of the competition, the Sharjah pitch was a batsman's paradise. In the first four matches that were played at this venue, the teams scored in excess of 200 on seven occasions. However, during the last three games in Sharjah, teams scored well below 200 which could mean that pitches are now slowing as the tournament is progressing. Bowlers are in for a tough time on this pitch but change of pace will be key for them to succeed on this surface.

On the other hand, spinners could have a tough time because of the dew and short boundaries. The average first innings total in Sharjah in the Dream11 IPL 2020 is 200. Teams batting first at this ground have won five games while the side chasing has won thrice. The team winning the toss should look to field first, assess the conditions, restrict the opposition to a low total and then chase it down.

Chennai vs Mumbai live scores and live streaming in India

For the Chennai vs Mumbai live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday, October 23. For Chennai vs Mumbai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Chennai vs Mumbai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

