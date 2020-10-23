Ravindra Jadeja Fails To Give Up With Motivational Instagram Post Ahead Of Mumbai Game

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
MS Dhoni's Chennai side were one of the favourites going into the Dream11 IPL 2020, but have had an abysmal campaign so far. The Men in Yellow have played ten matches, out of which they have won three and lost seven. Chennai are currently languishing at the bottom in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table and their chances of making it to the playoffs seem all but over.
However, their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja believes that his side still can and will win. The southpaw took to Instagram and posted a motivational story which read, "We can win, We will win and We must win." Chennai needed to win their previous match against Rajasthan to keep their chances of making it to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs alive but once again they failed to put in a decent performance as they were thumped by 7 wickets by Steve Smith's men.
The loss seems to have impacted Chennai players greatly and Ravindra Jadeja is one of them. The Chennai all-rounder has had a great tournament with the bat so far as he has been consistently scoring quick runs down the order. However, he has failed to perform with the ball. Jadeja has scored 194 runs in nine innings at an impressive average of 48.50 and a blistering strike-rate of 164.40.
Meanwhile, according to the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule, Dhoni's men will take on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Friday, October 23 in Sharjah. The Chennai vs Mumbai live action will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). This is a do-or-die game for MS Dhoni's men and Chennai will want to be at their best in this game.
A loss in this match will end the Yellow Army's chances to make it to the playoffs. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will look to avenge their drubbing from the tournament opener by securing a win and going back to the top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.
