Kapil Dev Suffers Sudden Heart Attack, Netizens Pray For 1983 World Cup Winner's Recovery

In a shocking piece of news, India's 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has suffered a heart attack and reportedly underwent angioplasty at a hospital in New Delhi on Friday. The news of the Kapil Dev heart attack came to light after several media houses covered the news, with many fans and members of the cricket fraternity taking to social media to wish the legendary cricketer a speedy recovery. Kapil Dev is best remembered for guiding India to its first World Cup title under testing circumstances in 1983.

Kapil Dev heart attack: Kapil Dev hospitalised, is he out of danger?

According to ANI, Kapil Dev suffered a minor heart attack but is now said to be in a stable condition after an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of the night. The agency also reported that Kapil Dev was admitted after he came to the hospital’s emergency department complaining of chest pain. The 61-year-old has been admitted to the Fortis Heart Institute under Dr. Atul Mathur according to media reports. Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) President Ashok Malhotra while speaking to PTI revealed that Kapil Dev was taken to the hospital after he felt unwell on Thursday. The former Test cricketer explained that Kapil Dev is currently undergoing check-ups at the hospital.

Fans wish for recovery after Kapil Dev hospitalised

Concerned to learn that the legendary #KapilDev has suffered a heart attack & is in hospital. His mighty heart won many a battle for India. Wishing him the very best in winning this one too. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 23, 2020

Wishing @therealkapildev good health & a speedy recovery. Take care sir! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 23, 2020

Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2020

As soon as the news of Kapil Dev’s health came to light, many members of the cricketer fraternity and the player’s fans took to social media to wish the World Cup-winning captain a speedy recovery. Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to wish Kapil Dev good health and a speedy recovery, as he asked him to take care. Popular presenter Harsha Bhogle called Kapil Dev ‘big-hearted’ as he wished the ‘mighty’ Kapil Dev a speedy recovery, with Bhogle writing that the cricketing icon has much more to do.

A look at the Kapil Dev stats

Kapil Dev played an instrumental role in India’s 1983 World Cup campaign, as he guided the side to victory. The Indian team defeated the mighty West Indies side at Lord’s under his leadership with the all-rounder ending the competition with 12 wickets and 303 runs scored at an average of 60.6. Regarded as one of the country’s greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev played a total of 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for India. The cricketer scored 5248 runs and took 434 Test wickets for India, while he scored 3783 runs and took 253 wickets in ODIs for the country.

How much is Kapil Dev net worth?

The former Indian cricketer has a net worth of $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kapil Dev is popularly known as the “The Haryana Hurricane”. In addition to being a great cricketer, Kapil Dev has also served as a cricket coach, while also appearing in many advertisements and movies.

