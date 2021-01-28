Angioplasty Performed On Sourav Ganguly; Condition 'fine' Informs WB Governor

After being hospitalized for the second time this month with complaints of 'chest pain,' BCCI President Sourav Ganguly underwent an angioplasty at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. As per the doctors at the hospital, two stents will be implanted to clear blocks in one of his coronary arteries. "After diagnosing his condition, we have decided to carry out angioplasty," a senior doctor told news agency PTI.

This comes after the 48-year-old former Indian Team captain was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries at the Woodlands Hospital where he was rushed earlier this month after suffering a minor heart attack. There he had a stent implanted in his right coronary artery.

Sharing the latest on Ganguly's health, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar revealed that as per the doctors at the hospital, the condition of the former left-handed batsman was 'fine'. He also hoped for Ganguly's speedy recovery.

Got an update on health of @SGanguly99 Sourav Ganguly, President Board of Control for Cricket in India @BCCI under treatment at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. As per doctors and family members his condition is fine. Wishing Dada speedy recovery and early return to normalcy. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 28, 2021

Sourav Ganguly suffers minor cardiac arrest

The Board of Control for Cricket President was first admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on January 2 after experiencing chest pain while working out in the gym at his residence. After getting tests done, it came to light that Sourav Ganguly had suffered a mild cardiac issue.

Thereafter, the Kolkata hospital had set up a three-member board headed by Dr. Saroj Mondal who performed primary angioplasty on the cricketer. The size of the board grew in subsequent days, with prominent doctors from other cities and hospitals also joining, including heart specialists Dr. Ramakanta Panda and Dr. Devi Shetty. As per PTI, the decision to conduct an angioplasty on Ganguly at the Apollo Hospital was taken after noted cardiologist Devi Shetty went through his test reports. The former skipper's vital parameters are reported to be stable, as per the latest reports.

(With Agency Inputs)

