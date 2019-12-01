BCCI President Sourav Ganguly: We Have Dealt With Spot-fixing In State Leagues

Soon after the Annual General Meeting, BCCI President and former India captain, Sourav Ganguly, on Sunday stated that the board has taken stringent measures against betting and fixing incidents in several state leagues. This comes in the backdrop of the Karnataka Premier League controversy where seven people including two players and owner of Belagavi team were arrested in the spot-fixing scandal. Ganguly said that the BCCI is dealing with the cases and is also looking to strengthen the anti-corruption unit of the board. He also spoke about the tenure of selectors and said that it isn't right to appoint selectors every year and that the board will fix a specific term and appoint selectors accordingly.

READ | 'Yasir's Helicopter Local': Fans Remind Shah Whom The OG Helicopter Belongs To

'We have dealt with it'

BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, while addressing the media on Sunday said, "Yes, we have dealt with it. We have spoken to the respective state associations. As you all know that the Karnataka Premier League is on hold now, till all of this gets cleared. Then there is one in Chennai, one in Saurashtra and one in Mumbai. For Saurashtra and Mumbai, there haven't been any complains but in Chennai there have been a couple of complaints and we will deal with it. You know it is very hard to stop tournaments on the basis of who gets approached."

READ | BCCI To Seek SC Approval To Dilute Tenure Reform, Shah To Represent Board At ICC CEC

Furthermore, he added, "Even in Syed Mushtaq Ali, I was told that one of the players was approached. I think that is not the problem nor is it wrong. What is wrong is what you do after you are approached whether it is right or wrong after that and it is very hard to stop tournaments if just anybody has been approached. We have the anti-corruption system right and we will deal with it because the states have brought it to our notice that now we need to get anti-corruption right because no one wants this. Two leagues where the betting and fixing happened, one is on hold and Chennai league has suspended the other two franchise and we will deal with it now. Try and put the best anti-corruption team and see if we can make it even stronger. If it still doesn't work then we will have to think something else."

READ | '6-star' Starc-led Australia Demolish Pakistan As Hosts Enforce Follow-on

READ | Warner Reveals What Virender Sehwag Told Him During IPL That Stayed With Him Forever