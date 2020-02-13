BCCI's Request To Postpone ICC Board Meeting Due To IPL 2020 Rejected

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently declined Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) request to postpone the board meeting scheduled for March 29. The meeting, slated to take place in Dubai, coincides with the opening day of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

ICC rejects BCCI request to postpone board meeting

According to media reports, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly issued an informal request to the apex cricketing body to shift the date of the meeting. Top delegates from both councils, i.e. BCCI and ICC, are expected to gather at the conference.

Responding to Sourav Ganguly’s request, an ICC official stated that last-minute changes will not be possible. The series of meetings are scheduled to be held between March 27 and March 29. The ICC spokesperson further added that the schedule of such gatherings had been informed to all members well in advance. For instance, the upcoming annual conference is scheduled to take place in Cape Town on July 18 and July 19. The official also questioned BCCI for not considering meeting dates before scheduling matches for IPL 2020.

IPL 2020

The upcoming 13th season of IPL is scheduled to be played between March 29 and May 24. Like previous editions, 60 matches will be played in a double round-robin and play-offs format between eight franchises. Several changes were made to all franchises during the recently concluded IPL trading window and IPL 2020 auction that was conducted on December 19, 2019.

Here's a look at the TOP 10 BUYS 💰💰post some fierce bidding at the 2020 @Vivo_India #IPLAuction 👌🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/wxuFnBx4fq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019

