ICC Trolled By Twitterati For Poking Fun At Own Super Over Rule On Jimmy Neesham's Tweet

New Zealand completed their 3-0 routing of India in the recently concluded ODI series between the two nations. Even though the Black Caps All-rounder Jimmy Neesham did not have much to contribute in his side's memorable win, he was involved in a light-hearted banter with Indian batsman KL Rahul during the third ODI at the Bay Oval. Co-incidentally, both Jimmy Neesham and KL Rahul will soon represent the same Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming IPL 2020 edition.

After the match, Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter and posted the photo of his friendly altercation with the Indian batsman. In the post, it looks like the two cricketers are playing ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ which was later acknowledged by Neesham in his caption as well. Even International Cricket Council (ICC) took to the micro-blogging site and replied the Kiwi all-rounder with a hilarious tweet implying this should be used in cricket instead of Super Overs.

Perhaps we do this instead of super overs? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/yoMn9ZKuR2 — ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2020

ICC’s tweet was in reference to the growing tied matches involving the New Zealand cricket team. New Zealand recently lost two T20I matches against India in the Super Over in their 0-5 defeat at home. Even in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand lost to England on boundary count after the Super Over was also ended in a tie. However, ICC’s hilarious attempt to reply Jimmy Neesham quickly backfired as Twitterati mocked the Governing Council over their now-defunct ‘boundary count’ rule.

@JimmyNeesh @ICC Anyday better than counting the boundaries 😉 — Intraday / Shortterm (@IShortterm) February 11, 2020

Way better Idea than doing boundary counts ( P.S. I know that the laws are now changed. Don't flood the comments reminding me that 😄 ) pic.twitter.com/b2AwD7IA7u — Kartik O (@KOCricket528) February 11, 2020

Still better than number of boundaries 🙄 — Prabhpreet Singh (@prabhpreet009) February 11, 2020

You should have done this in the #iccworldcup final match..😏😏 — Sniperrr_Sirvi⚔ (@im_Indra07) February 11, 2020

