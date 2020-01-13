Yuvraj Singh Pokes Fun At Jasprit Bumrah For Showing Off BCCI Awards On Instagram

In the recently concluded Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awards, Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah grabbed the prestigious Polly Umrigar and Dilip Sardesai awards respectively. In the 2018-19 international cricket season, the right-arm pacer picked up 34 Test wickets and was a crucial member of India’s victorious campaign in Australia. He is also currently ranked No.1 in the ICC ODI Bowler’s rankings and is well-known for his speed and accuracy.

Yuvraj Singh trolls Jasprit Bumrah on Instagram

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh can often be seen on social media where he engages with his former teamates. Quite recently, Jasprit Bumrah took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself posing with the two awards he won at the BCCI event. Yuvraj Singh took this opportunity to make fun of the Indian pacer with a hilarious reply to his post. Replying to Bumrah’s post, Yuvraj Singh wrote:

Both Yuvraj Singh and Jasprit Bumrah share a great camaraderie between them as the duo have represented India as well as Mumbai Indians. Yuvraj Singh was part of Mumbai Indians in the 2019 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rohit Sharma-led unit won the tournament to claim their fourth IPL title.

Ind vs Aus 2020

Team India will now host Australia in the upcoming three-match ODI series between January 14 and January 19. The opening game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai followed by fixtures in Rajkot and Bengaluru. Jasprit Bumrah was selected in India’s 16-man squad for the upcoming contests after the pacer recently made his comeback into the team for T20Is against Sri Lanka.

