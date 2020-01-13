Rohit Sharma Set To Surpass Sourav Ganguly In Becoming 3rd Fastest To Score 9000 ODI Runs

India began their 2020 season with 2-0 T20I series win against Sri Lanka recently. Virat Kohli and co welcome Australia in the 3-match ODI series which begins in Mumbai on Tuesday. Team India ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the series against the Lankans, is set to make a return to the team on his home ground.

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma set to break Sourav Ganguly's record

After a fantastic 2019, Rohit Sharma will look to carry on his form in the series against Australia. The Indian opener needs just 56 more runs to complete 9000 ODI runs and if he does manage to do that, he will be the second-fastest batsman to get there and will also overtake former skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in the list. Currently, Virat Kohli holds the record of being the fastest Indian batsman to reach 9,000 ODI runs. He achieved it in 194 innings. Rohit Sharma needs one more century to become the fourth batsman in the list of most centuries in ODI cricket as well. He is currently tied with former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya with 28 centuries.

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma injury rumours

On Sunday, speculations started to emerge about Rohit Sharma's participation in first India vs Australia ODI at the Wankhede Stadium being in serious doubt. According to multiple reports, Sharma was struck on his right thumb during throwdowns at an Indian practice session and needed the physiotherapist's attention. The BCCI did clarify the doubts in some style by posting a video.

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli thoughts about 1st ODI

Team India skipper Virat Kohli stated he is ready to come down the batting line-up in order to accommodate the trio of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Speaking during the pre-match press conference, Virat Kohli said he is not possessive about where he plays and he is willing to change his batting position if it helps the team. He opined that eventually, it only benefits the team if a batsman is in very good form. The more in-form players a team has, they are greater options to choose the best combination from. As a result, Kohli hinted at the possibility of all the 3 openers (Sharma, Dhawan and Rahul) playing in Mumbai. The skipper concluded that it will be interesting to see what balance the Indian team wants to take on the field.

