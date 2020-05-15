BCCI Says Indian Players Will Not Face Pay-cut As Of Now Despite The Global Pandemic

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has mentioned that there will be no pay cut for the Indian cricketers despite the ongoing global pandemic. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to coronavirus fear.

The Men In Blue's ODI bilateral series against South Africa has been rescheduled at a later date. Prior to that series, Team India had last played against New Zealand in an away series where they faced defeats in ODI and Test series after having whitewashed the Kiwis in T20Is.

'Not discussing a pay cut as of now': Arun Dhumal

“We are not discussing a pay cut as of now. We are hoping that despite the financial crisis we will be able to tide over it. But yes IPL would be a big revenue loss to BCCI, when a situation comes then we will think about it but that would be the last thing. In that case, we would resort to in terms of players fee cut at all. Ideally, we somehow want to manage it without going for that cutting option", said the BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal.

At the same time, the IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists and multiple-time winners Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings locking horns in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has been suspended indefinitely as of now. It remains to be seen what decision will be taken regarding the Asia Cup T20 as well as the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 that are scheduled to be held later in the year.

Apart from IPL and India's bilateral series, the ODI series between Australia- New Zealand and the semi-final as well as final matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 have been postponed as well.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

(With ANI Inputs)