MS Dhoni The Best Finisher And Captain I've Ever Come Across: Faf Du Plessis

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time. The seasoned campaigner is also a highly decorated captain having led India to wins at the 2007 World Twenty20, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy along with many memorable bilateral series triumphs. South African batsman Faf du Plessis, who is teammates with MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently heaped praise on the veteran Indian cricketer.

CSK star Faf du Plessis credits MS Dhoni for improving his leadership

Faf du Plessis was recently involved in a Facebook video chat with Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal. In the video, Du Plessis praised his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, MS Dhoni, by saying that the Indian wicketkeeper has an “extremely calm” presence on the field. The South African batsman also claimed that MS Dhoni is the best finisher he has ever played with and described his batting as “remarkable” to watch from the other end.

Faf du Plessis further stated that MS Dhoni is a very “instinctive” captain who reads other players well on the field. He credited the wicketkeeper-batsman and his long-time CSK coach Stephen Fleming for improving his own leadership skills. Faf du Plessis said that he is learning a lot from the two during his IPL stint with CSK as both of them have been “great captains” for their respective sides.

Faf du Plessis praises his CSK skipper MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni new look

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss against New Zealand last year. While he has been absent from the field, he has been entertaining Team India fans with his presence on social media. Quite recently, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared a new-look picture of her hubby sporting a salt-and-pepper beard through their daughter Ziva's Instagram account.

MS Dhoni new look, watch video

