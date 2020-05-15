Rohit Sharma Tries To Cheer Up Fans By Urging Them To See Silver Lining Of COVID-19

The cricketing activities all across the world have come to a standstill in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Several bilateral series, as well as the much-awaited IPL 2020, were either postponed or called off. Cricketers are quarantined currently due to the lockdown in the country which has given them free time galore.

Rohit Sharma advises fans to look at the silver lining amidst coronavirus crisis

They are using this time to interact with fans on social media. One such cricketer who has been quite active on social media is Indian opener Rohit Sharma. The right-hander has been involved in quite a few Instagram live sessions with cricketers.

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and wrote about how the coronavirus crisis has changed human lives. He also reminded people to look at the silver lining as Earth has got an opportunity to heal itself.

This 🦠 has come like a storm in all of our lives and disrupted what we call normal. If we wanted to look at things in a positive way, Mother Earth is finding her way to heal. Times like these make you grasp for the silver linings and that’s what we must cling to 🐳🐠🦏🐅🌳🌊🦩🐬 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 14, 2020

Rohit Sharma has been involved in charity work for a long time. It is no secret that Rohit Sharma is extremely fond of nature and animals. He is seen doing his bit and gives back to society in all the ways that he can. Time and again, he has urged people to follow the guidelines laid by the government amidst the India lockdown.

Rohit Sharma net worth: Rohit Sharma donation to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Rohit Sharma has contributed to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund as India fights against the deadly coronavirus. The Mumbai batsman pledged approximately ₹45 lakh and is one of the many athletes who contributed immensely to the Relief Fund. Rohit Sharma also contributed ₹25 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, ₹5 lakh to an NGO called Feeding Idea while donating a further ₹5 lakh for the Welfare of Street Dogs. The Mumbai Indians skipper has also urged his fans and followers to stay indoors amidst India lockdown.

