BCCI Set To Clarify Stand On PCB's Suggested 'hybrid Model' For Asia Cup 2023: Reports

Amid the reports of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of agreeing on conducting the Asia Cup 2023 as per Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) 'hybrid model', sources have now claimed that BCCI has denied PCB's model and has not agreed to conduct the Asia Cup under the proposed model.

There were rumours in the Pakistan media, that the BCCI has agreed on a hybrid model to conduct the Asia Cup 2023 which meant that the countries like Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh would have played their matches in Pakistan whereas the Indian cricket team would have played the tournament in the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka or Bangladesh. If India would have made it to the finals of the tournament, then the match would have had held under a neutral venue.

BCCI clarifies its stand on the Asia Cup 2023

The sources further added that the venues of the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be entirely held in India for the first time in history, will be decided after the Indian Premier League 2023 final.

Cornering the Pakistan Cricket Board, BCCI secretary and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah also has invited the presidents of the Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka Cricket Boards to witness the final of the Indian Premier League 2023 in Ahmedabad on May 28, 2023. They will also hold discussions on the venue to host the Asia Cup 2023 which was set to be held in Pakistan but there is still a question mark on the hosting rights due to some issues.

READ MORE: Gujarat Titans on the cusp of joining Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in elite list

Before this, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and the Bangladesh Cricket Board had already supported BCCI's stand on moving the Asia Cup 2023 out of Pakistan.

The whole matter started when ACC president Jay Shah while releasing the schedule of the Asia Cup 2023, didn't mention the name of the host which was supposed to be Pakistan. BCCI isn't ready to send its team to Pakistan due to security issues and wants the tournament to be held in a neutral venue.

READ MORE: Jay Shah Reveals When The Final Call On Asia Cup Venue Will Be Taken

Seeing BCCI's stand, the PCB chief Najam Sethi then threatened for a boycott of the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 which is set to be held in India this year but as per sources, they have backtracked from their approach and have accepted the neutral venue formula of BCCI. The announcement will be made in the coming few weeks.

(With ANI Inputs)