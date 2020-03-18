BCCI Set To Lose ₹3,869.5 Crore In Broadcast Revenues If IPL 2020 Gets Cancelled: Report

The coronavirus pandemic continues to create havoc across the globe as doubt looms over the future of the IPL 2020. The BCCI decided to push back the IPL by 15 days last week after the novel coronavirus seemed to be tightening its grip on the Indian subcontinent. Almost a week later, things have only gotten worse as India's cases have now risen to a staggering 142, according to a latest study by John Hopkins University.

IPL postponed: BCCI to incur heavy losses if IPL 2020 gets cancelled

The Indian Premier League, being a massive revenue-generating stream, could land heavy blows on the BCCI's financial plans for the year ahead. According to new figures that have emerged in a report, the BCCI could face losses amounting to ₹3869.50 crore. These losses would come in form of the broadcast and digital revenues that the BCCI was supposed to earn from sponsors. It was even reported that one of the IPL's primary broadcasters had sold off most of their advertising spots for the IPL, two months ahead of the tournament's original starting date.

IPL postponed: Will the IPL cancelled news prove to be true?

The coronavirus pandemic has brought down the entire world to its knees and the world of sports seems to be at a standstill as almost all major sporting events have been cancelled or postponed. The biggest blow was dealt to Indian cricket fans last week when the IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15. An optimistic BCCI will now be looking at the trends of the COVID-19 transmission in India before they take a final call on the IPL 2020. Last Saturday, the BCCI held a meeting with the IPL team owners and key stakeholders as the group brainstormed on how the IPL could be held without being a detriment to the health of those involved, fans and players alike.

IPL postponed: When will IPL 2020 begin?

The IPL has been postponed to a date which will definitely be ahead of April 15, 2020. Some analysts have predicted that the IPL could kick off by April 20 if the coronavirus pandemic gets contained in time. The IPL may also be completely cancelled if it misses the window that the BCCI has set. The IPL could also undergo format modifications to fit the tournament into a smaller, risk-free product.

