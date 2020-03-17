Ishant Sharma Net Worth, Salary, Personal Life And Records Ahead Of IPL 2020

Team India’s Test star Ishant Sharma is all set to feature for the Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Ishant Sharma is one of the key pacers in the Delhi’s IPL 2020 squad and the onus will be on him to lead the fast bowling contingent after Chris Woakes pulled out of the tournament and Kagiso Rabada’s injury. Here, let’s take a look at Ishant Sharma net worth and his salary ahead of IPL 2020.

Ishant Sharma net worth: Ishant Sharma salary and estimated income

Ishant Sharma is in India’s scheme of things in the longest format of the game. He is one of the most reliable bowlers in the Indian Test team. Due to him playing just one format of the game, the Delhi Capitals pacer does not do multiple endorsements. Ishant Sharma's net worth is estimated to be around $18 million according to celebstrendingnow.com. It is majorly earned from his Team India contract and a few endorsements. The Delhi Capitals signed him for ₹1.1 crore in the 2019 auction.

Ishant Sharma net worth: Ishant Sharma house, car collection and family

Ishant Sharma owns a fantastic car collection. The Delhi pacer is a car lover and reportedly owns Audi S5-sports car, Audi RX5, and Volkswagen Polo. Ishant Sharma lives in Delhi with his family and has a lavish lifestyle considering his Instagram posts. Ishant married long-time girlfriend Pratima Singh in 2016 and the duo enjoy a lovable relationship.

Ishant Sharma net worth: Pacer key to Delhi Capitals chances in IPL 2020

Ishant Sharma was one of the bright spots in India’s dismal Test series in New Zealand. The Delhi pacer was at his very best in the 1st Test but was ruled out due to injury in the second Test as India suffered a 2-0 whitewash. Ishant Sharma is an experienced IPl campaigner having played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and now the Delhi Capitals.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

