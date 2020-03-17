IPL 2020: RR Pacer Jofra Archer Wins British Ethnic Diversity Sportsman Award

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer has won the British Ethnic Diversity Sportsman Award for the year 2019. The Barbados-born fast bowler won the award for his stellar performance which helped England clinch the 2019 World Cup at home. Along with Jofra Archer, sprinter Dina Asher-Smith was also crowned with the award.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals team 2020: ECB Rules Out Injured IPL 2020 Star Jofra Archer Ahead Of English Summer

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals star Jofra Archer crowned the British Ethnic Diversity Sportsman Award

Jofra Archer had a stellar 2019 campaign starring in England's maiden World Cup win. Archer was the third-highest wicket-taker in the 2019 World Cup, scalping 20 wickets in just 11 matches. Archer subsequently made his Test debut in 2019 Ashes series, where he famously troubled Steve Smith with some sharp bouncers. In the four Ashes Test matches he played in, Archer picked up 22 wickets and was England's second-highest wicket-taker in the series. However, 2019 did not end well for Archer, who struggled in England's tour of New Zealand, where the Rajasthan Royals pacer managed only two scalps at a dismal average of 104.5.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Jofra Archer Baffled By How Humans Abuse Each Other; Raises Voice After Facing Racism

Congratulations @JofraArcher 👏



Sportsman of the year at the 2019 British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards pic.twitter.com/9mBuuq2wZV — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 17, 2020

IPL 2020: Jofra Archer a doubt for Rajasthan Royals due to injury

The England pacer is a massive doubt for Rajasthan Royals team 2020 after suffering an elbow injury. With Archer a doubt for IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals might have to look for hasty replacements considering Archer's importance to the side. Rajasthan Royals snapped up Archer ahead of the 2018 IPL season and since then, the England pacer has featured in 21 IPL games and has picked up 26 wickets.

Also Read: SL Vs ENG: Ben Stokes' Abdominal Issues A Worry For Rajasthan Royals team 2020

IPL postponed: IPL 2020 likely to start on April 15

The BCCI announced that IPL 2020 has been postponed to April 15 due to the growing cases of the coronavirus pandemic. The IPL was earlier scheduled to begin on March 29, with defending champions Mumbai Indians hosting beaten finalists Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. However, the schedule is now set to change and there could be a shortened IPL 2020 season.

IPL Postponed: Twitterati Reacts Comically To News As IPL 2020 Likely To Begin On Apr 15