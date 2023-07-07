Rishabh Pant Celebrates Dhoni's Birthday During Recovery At NCA In His Own Style; See Pics

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best cricketers of the modern era, even after three years of his retirement from the international game. The Ranchi-born cricketer stepped down as a member of the Indian Cricket team on independence day in August 2020. Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday today on July 7, 2023. Wishes are pouring in for the World Cup-winning captain from all over the globe, including from active players.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni recently helped CSK win its record fifth IPL title

Dhoni is the only captain to have won all major ICC trophies

Dhoni has played over 500 games for India and scored around 15000 runs

Rishabh Pant sends a special message to 'Mahi Bhai'

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant expressed his heartfelt feelings towards former India captain MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday. As soon as the clock struck midnight, social media platforms were flooded with birthday wishes for Dhoni. To mark the occasion, Pant shared a touching post dedicated to his idol, Dhoni, and even celebrated by cutting a cake.

Pant captioned a photo of himself cutting the cake with the words, "Happy birthday Mahi bhai. Even though you are not here, I will cut a cake for you. Happy birthday." Alongside Pant, numerous current and former players also took to social media to extend their wishes to Dhoni on his special day.

MS Dhoni's contributions to Indian cricket

MS Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and quickly rose through the ranks with his exceptional batting skills and calm demeanour on the field. Dhoni's leadership qualities came to the fore when he was appointed as the captain of the Indian team in 2007. Under his captaincy, India achieved big milestones, including winning the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Dhoni's captaincy was defined by his composure and daring choices in important moments. Fondly known as 'Captain Cool,' he earned the respect and admiration of teammates and opponents alike. Dhoni's exceptional skills as a finisher, his lightning-fast wicket-keeping, and his tactical acumen made him a force to be reckoned with in all formats of the game. Off the field, he remained humble and grounded, earning the love and adoration of millions of fans across the globe.

Image: Instagram/RishabhPant