BCCI Should Provide Psychological Support To Rishabh Pant: Abhinav Bindra

Olympic gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and shed his views on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) taking care of Rishabh Pant’s treatment. The 25-year-old was involved in a car accident on December 30 while traveling alone and suffered several injuries. It was revealed on Wednesday that the BCCI will now take care of Pant’s further treatment.

Meanwhile, Bindra hailed the Indian cricket governing body for looking after the player’s recovery. He also urged BCCI to provide Rishabh with psychological support as well. “Wonderful that the board is looking after Rishabh’s recovery. Must also provide psychological support as part of the healing and recovery process,” Bindra wrote on Twitter. Pant has been receiving wishes for a speedy recovery from all corners of the world following the unfortunate event.

BCCI to take care of Rishabh Pant's injuries

In their announcement about the star wicketkeeper on Wednesday, BCCI said, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India have made all the necessary arrangements to shift India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to Mumbai. Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance”.

“The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period,” BCCI further mentioned. Pant’s car reportedly rolled up a few times after hitting a divider and going up in flames on Delhi-Dehradun Highway. Pant got extremely lucky to avoid any threat to his life but sustained cuts on his forehead, and severe bruises on his back, alongside injuries in his knee and ankle.

When can Rishabh be expected to recover fully?

Meanwhile, InsideSport reported on Thursday that Rishabh Pant can be expected to remain out of action for close to nine months. A senior BCCI official told InsideSport that Pant has been brought to Mumbai to avoid attention and is now under high security. He is likely to be sent to London for surgeries on his knee and ankle, which will keep him out for almost nine months.