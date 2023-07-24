'BCCI Should Take Very Strict Disciplinary Action': India Legend Lambasts Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian women's cricket team's skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, has come under fire for her behaviour during the ODI series between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium. Harmanpreet's anger across the game intensified when, in the 34th over of India's chase, she attempted to sweep Nahida Akter but was called out leg-before. In an outburst, Harmanpreet broke the stumps with her bat as she walked off with disdain.

3 things you need to know

India vs Bangladesh ODI series ended in a draw

Harmanpreet Kaur aired her disappointment at the level of umpiring in IND vs BAN series

Former India player has slammed Harmanpreet for her behaviour

What were Harmanpreer Kaur’s actions during India vs Bangladesh?

Harmanpreet Kaur is under intense scrutiny following her outburst against the umpires during the third One-Day International against Bangladesh. She was likely to receive punishments, such as a sizable fine and possible demerit points, for her activities. Harmanpreet whacked the stumps with her bat in a show of displeasure after what she perceived to be a poor ruling by the on-field umpire, which added to the dispute.

IND-W captain Harmanpreet hit the stumps, shouts at the umpire then showed middle finger & thumb to the fans after given LBW by the umpire, claiming it was bat.

She Also Complaint about Umpiring In Press Conference #HarmanpreetKaur #INDWvsBANW pic.twitter.com/4HY8nWff8x — Saqlain (@SaqlainHameeed) July 22, 2023

She continued her behaviour during the post-match presentation, loudly criticising the authorities and escalating the tense environment. Cricket authorities are anticipated to take necessary action in response to such behaviour, which has not been taken lightly.

The Bangladesh team was taunted by Harmanpreet, who urged them to contact the umpires for a picture session following the draw. This did not go over well. Nigar Sultan Joty, the captain of Bangladesh, has called her actions reckless and insulting.

Madan Lal makes a huge statement on the incident

Madan Lal, a prominent member of India's World Cup-winning team in 1983, has strongly urged Harmanpreet to face harsh punishment for her unacceptable behaviour towards the Bangladesh women's team. The former cricketer was outraged by Harmanpreet's actions, which he described as "pathetic."

Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action. — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) July 23, 2023

Madan Lal's demand for strict measures, as a seasoned player and influential figure in the cricketing community, reflects the gravity of the situation. Lal argued that Harmanpreet's outburst and disrespectful behaviour have not only harmed her reputation, but have also cast a negative light on the Indian cricketing community. Lal's call for accountability highlights the need for cricketing authorities to take appropriate action against such behaviour in order to maintain the spirit of the game and uphold the principles of sportsmanship.