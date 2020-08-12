BCCI Targeting ₹300 Cr As Sponsorship Revenues During Upcoming Week For IPL 2020: Report

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to commence in September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, post the VIVO IPL deal fallout, the tournament is currently without its title sponsors. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is actively looking for IPL sponsors with brands like Amazon and Unacademy emerging as frontrunners. Additionally, recent reports indicate that the BCCI is also looking for IPL sponsorship revenue by filling two of the three available partnership slots.

IPL 2020: BCCI looks for IPL sponsors after VIVO IPL deal fallout

According to a report by InsideSport, the BCCI has given itself a target of earning ₹300 crore through the sponsorship revenues of the IPL 2020 in the upcoming week. The report also indicates that the Indian board has formulated a “new game plan” which will enable them to do so. Out of the ₹300 crore sponsorship revenue, the BCCI is targeting a range between ₹225 crore and ₹250 crore through their title IPL sponsors while they are targeting around ₹60 crore to ₹70 crore by filling out their two partnership slots.

Tata Motors, FBB and Dream11 are currently the official partners of IPL 2020 season. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus-induced market conditions, the BCCI has been unable to fill out their remaining three slots. As per their “new game plan”, the BCCI is in talks with several “potential companies”.

Earlier, the VIVO IPL deal fallout led BCCI to lose out on ₹440 crore title sponsorship revenue. Even if the Indian board manages to reach the ₹300 crore mark before the IPL 2020 season, they will still be left way short of the revenue they generated during IPL 2019 season. However, one of the board members told the publication that it will still be an achievement considering the limited-time frame and last-minute IPL 2020 venue and schedule changes.

IPL dates and venue: BCCI’s stance on IPL 2020 and IPL sponsors

On August 2, the BCCI confirmed IPL dates for the 2020 season to be between September 19 and November 10. Additionally, the board also decided to shift the high-profile Indian T20 event out of its home country in wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.

On August 6, the BCCI parted ways with VIVO, a Chinese smartphone company, after the richest cricketing board in the world was subjected to severe backlash. The backlash originated because of the anti-China sentiment across the country post the India China standoff at the Galwan valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in June.

IPL 2020 dates and venue announced

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: IPLT20.COM