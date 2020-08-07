IPL 2020 To Consider Amazon Or Unacademy For Replacing VIVO As New Title Sponsors?

The Indian Premier League is currently without a title sponsors. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently decided to discontinue the IPL VIVO deal, after the richest cricketing board in the world was subjected to severe backlash for its association with a Chinese smartphone company. The backlash originated because of the anti-China sentiment across the country post the India China standoff at the Galwan valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in June.

IPL 2020: BCCI looking for a replacement after IPL VIVO deal fallout

Even though BCCI confirmed the cancellation of their sponsorship deal with VIVO on Thursday, August 6, they hinted out a possibility that the Chinese smartphone manufacturing might make a return next year. As per a report in News18, the BCCI is now actively looking to find new IPL sponsors and would be happy at even one-third of the deal it had with China-based VIVO. After the fallout of the IPL VIVO deal, other brands like Amazon, Unacademy and MyCircle11 are currently the front runners to become IPL sponsors.

Among all potential bidders, Amazon is said to be leading the race while several other fantasy sports and educational platforms are also in the running for the IPL 2020. Sources close to the News18 said that IPL VIVO deal’s pool worth ₹440 crore is expected to be scaled down to ₹180 crore due to the BCCI’s willingness for negotiation. The official added that even the trimmed down amount will prove to be a win for BCCI in this market, thus referring to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

IPL 2020: IPL dates and venue decided

As per the recent announcement from the teleconference meeting among the IPL Governing Council members, the IPL dates for the 2020 season is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL dates, the Governing Council also confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be taking place in the UAE. The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising threat posed by the contagious coronavirus disease in the country.

IPL 2020: IPL dates announcement

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: IPLT20.COM