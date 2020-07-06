BCCI To Go Ahead With IPL Preparations After Being 'fed Up' Of ICC's Delay On T20 WC Call

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly to indefinitely postpone the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Several recent reports now indicate that the board is contemplating to organise the IPL 2020 between September and November later this year, should the T20 World Cup in Australia get shifted to a later date. However, the BCCI can only make their stance clear on the IPL 2020 rescheduling once the International Cricket Council (ICC) announces the exact fate of the showpiece event.

BCCI done playing waiting game with ICC, to go ahead with IPL 2020 preparations

With ICC’s repeated delay to take a call on the fate of T20 World Cup, the BCCI is now reportedly ‘fed up’ of the apex body and are planning to go ahead with the preparations of the IPL 2020 season. According to a report drawn by the Times of India, the BCCI will not be waiting for ICC anymore. BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal said that in spite of the global pandemic and cricket shutdown, the board needs to ensure that they are prepared for any eventuality. He added that it is now time for the BCCI to start planning their cricketing year ahead.

While speaking about BCCI’s plan for the IPL 2020, Dhumal cited the examples of other upcoming confirmed sporting events like NBA and Australia’s Domestic Rugby. As countries make a gradual return to mainstream sports, Arun Dhumal said that BCCI is also making contingency plans of IPL 2020 for a September launch date.

Shashank Manohar quits ICC: Stakeholders slam apex body for delay

The BCCI has already lost a lot of time because of the delay in certain announcements. Several stakeholders involved with the board have confirmed that they cannot wait for BCCI any longer for their decision. Multiple stakeholders have said that they have conducted several meetings with BCCI regarding the IPL 2020, but nothing has come out of a single meeting. One of the stakeholders even asked that “What’s ICC waiting for now?”, by citing the example of their chairman Shashank Manohar quitting from his position earlier this month.

Image credit: IPLT20.COM