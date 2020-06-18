Sourav Ganguly's Statements On IPL 2020's Fate Very Reassuring For All: Irfan Pathan

There has been a cloud of uncertainty looming over the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The 13th edition of the IPL, which was originally supposed to start from March 29, was postponed to April 15. However, with the situation not improving in time, the cash-rich league was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.

Recently, it was learnt that Sourav Ganguly has written to the state associations and talked about 'trying all possibilities' to host the IPL 2020 this year. Sourav Ganguly shared a letter with all affiliated members of the body in the country talking about the IPL 2020. In that, he said that BCCI is looking for every option to organize the T20 tournament this year. He also added that it doesn’t matter if they had to stage the whole league behind closed doors as well.

The letter mentioned that the fans, franchises, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of the IPL 2020 being hosted this year. Recently,, a lot of players, both from India and other countries, participating in the IPL 2020 have also shown their keenness on being a part of this year's tournament. So, they are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this.

Sourav Ganguly's statement gave fans a ray of hope who eagerly looking forward to the commencement of the IPL 2020. Now, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has also opened up on Sourav Ganguly's statement. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Irfan Pathan said that he read the statement recently where it was stated that the BCCI are trying their best to have an IPL.

Irfan Pathan opines that everybody is looking forward to IPL 2020. Although a lot of people are talking about the T20 World Cup happening in Australia, Pathan remains doubtful about the marquee event because Australians follow their rules very particularly. Irfan Pathan also said that even if it’s the smallest rule, they go by the norm. They look after each and every situation. He mentioned that getting so many few games altogether with the quarantine situation featuring 16 teams looks very difficult.

Irfan Pathan reckoned that the statement coming from Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI President that the IPL will happen at some stage is great news for cricketers and fans alike, being very reassuring as the board has reportedly pencilled dates from September 26-November 8.

