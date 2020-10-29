Cricket In Olympics To Become Reality? ICC Ramps Up Demand Despite Past BCCI Opposition

Cricket fans waiting to see the game being played at the Olympics have been handed a boost, with the latest reports suggesting that the ICC is looking into the possibility once again. The body has recently asked all its members to evaluate the potential financial benefits of including the sport in the Olympics. While the same exercise has been undertaken in the past, the latest efforts made by the ICC hint that the body is ramping up its efforts to make Cricket in Olympics a reality.

Also Read: BCCI Official Roasts PCB CEO For Seeking 'visa Assurances' From ICC For T20 World Cup 2021

ICC asks for reports on the viability of Cricket in Olympics

Media reports revealed that a questionnaire has been sent by the council to all ICC members which ask them to quantify the potential financial support each member can get from government bodies and Olympics organisations if Cricket in Olympics becomes a reality. Notably, ICC’s communication also specifically asks members to consider the scenario if the sport is concluded on a permanent or a one-off basis. The ICC is yet to agree on future tours programme beyond 2023, which is also the year when Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in India. The form in question needs to be returned by November 3, with discussions set to take place on the same at the next ICC board meetings later in the month.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan's Match-winning Spell In 2007 World T20 Final Recalled By ICC: Watch

BCCI and others need to be convinced for Cricket in Olympics option

While the ICC has been lobbying to include the game in the Olympics in a bid to improve the popularity of the sport, the option has faced a backlash from the bigger cricket playing nations. In 2018, ICC CEO Dave Richardson had admitted that the council is looking to include cricket in the 2028 Olympics. However, Richardson had then conceded that they would have to convince the BCCI that it is a good thing for cricket to be included in the Olympics from all aspects.

Hence the apathy among ICC and FM administrators to get cricket into the Olympics. There is not much desire to spread the game, mostly for short sighted and selfish financial reasons. Admins would rather have a big slice of a small pie rather than grow a massive pie. — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) October 21, 2020

The problem is that much of the cricket community lives in an echo chamber that deludes itself into thinking cricket is more popular than it is. Consequently leading administrators rest on their imagined laurels rather than working harder to expand the sport's scope and reach. — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) October 21, 2020

Also Read: Dutee Chand Hopeful That Arjuna Award Will Help Her Qualify For Tokyo Olympics 2021

A report in ESPNcricinfo discussing the possibility of Cricket in Olympics also revealed that India, England and Australia have the most to lose if the sport makes an appearance at the Olympics. In the past, the bigger nations have argued that inclusion of the sport will eat into the schedule for bilateral series, thus hampering their operations. In light of the recent developments, it remains to be seen what the results of the questionnaire reveal. Notably, 87% of the fans had voted in favour of cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics during a survey conducted by ICC in 2018. Till now, the sport has made a solitary appearance at the 1900 Paris Olympics where Great Britain defeated France by 158 runs.

Also Read: ICC Mulls Splitting Points For Abandoned World Test Championship FixturesI

Image Credits: ICC website

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.