MS Dhoni Honoured By BCCI After India's Squad Selection For Australia Tour; See Picture

Following the completion of the Dream11 IPL 2020, Team India will be heading to Australia for their first international assignment post the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. The Virat Kohli-led team India will tour of Australia to play a total of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 4 Tests. India will be touring Down Under without the most successful skipper MS Dhoni, who shocked everyone by announcing his retirement from international cricket on August 15. Recently, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to pay tribute to MS Dhoni a day after it announced the squad for the Australian tour.

BCCI tribute to MS Dhoni

Following the announcement of the 32-member squad, the BCCI paid its MS Dhoni tribute by updating its cover picture on Twitter. The picture also had a message written over it. Here is the BCCI's post -



Former India skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had also heaped praise on MS Dhoni for his contribution to Indian cricket. Ganguly, in his statement, said that it was the end of an era and his leadership qualities will be something hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game.

He added that his batting in one-day cricket in his early stages made the world stand up and notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance. While heaping more praise on Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly said that he set the standards for the wicketkeepers to come and make a mark for the country and he will finish his outstanding career with no regrets on the field.

MS Dhoni's Dream11 IPL 2020 outing

After announcing his retirement from international cricket, fans where expecting MS Dhoni to lead Chennai to Dream11 IPL glory. However, the Men in Yellow have had a very disappointing campaign. Having led Chennai to the title thrice earlier, MS Dhoni's bid to win the fourth title was derailed this year, making them the first team to be knocked out from the playoffs race. Coming to his personal performance, the Chennai skipper could only manage 200 runs at a strike rate of just 116.27 from 13 matches.

MS Dhoni's men will now take on Punjab in Match 53 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 1. Chennai have nothing to lose and they will enter the match on the back of consecutive victories and would like to conclude their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign on a winning note.

