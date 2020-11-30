BDH Vs GKH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview

Beximco Dhaka will take on Gemcon Khulna in the 8th game of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020. The match is scheduled to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Monday. The abovementioned game of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 is slated to start from 6:00 PM IST onwards. Here’s our BDH vs GKH Dream11 prediction, BDH vs GKH Dream11 team and other details of the match.

Gemcon Khulna has not started off the tournament well. Despite having players in the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad, Kulana has managed to gather only 2 points in the campaign. They have managed to win only a single match and suffer 2 losses from the 3 matches they have played. Currently, the Khulna side is slotted 4th spot in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 points table.

On the other hand, Beximco Dhaka is currently at the bottom end of the points table. They haven't won a single game in the competition so far and have suffered from losses in both of their matches.

Points Table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 after Matchday 3.#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/xBtp5rlOWG — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 29, 2020

Squads for the BDH vs GKH Dream11 team

Beximco Dhaka - Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Tanjid Hossain Tamim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nasum Ahmed, Naim Sheikh, Nayeem Hasan, Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Muqtar Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi



Gemcon Khulna - Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Al Amin Hossain, Shamim Patwary, Ariful Haque, Shafiul Haque, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Shahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Salman Hossain, Jahirul Islam

Predicted BDH vs GKH playing 11 line-ups

Beximco Dhaka: Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain, Abu Hider, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, and Mehedi Hasan

Gemcon Khulna: Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Jahurul Islam, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud and Al-Amin Hossain.

BDH vs GKH Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim (C), Anamul Haque

Batsmen: Sabbir Rahman, S Hossain, I Kayes

All-Rounders: Ariful Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah

Bowlers: R Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, S Islam

BDH vs GKH match prediction

So far, both the teams have underperformed in the season compared to their true capabilities. With 2 valuable points up for grabs, fans can expect a thrilling encounter with the match being an important game for both sides. The BDH vs GKH live telecast will be available to fans in India on DSport. Fans can also check Bangladesh Cricket's Twitter page for BDH vs GKH live scores and match updates.

