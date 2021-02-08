Bedi Backs India To Gun For Win In Chennai, Fans Reminisce Sehwag's '08 Heroics With Hope

With India needing 381 runs off the final day of the first Test in Chennai, former Team India skipper Bishan Singh Bedi has backed the Men in Blue to gun for victory against England. Highlighting the visitor's 'caution first' approach, Bedi remarked that Indian can, 'if they dare' make a 'momentous' 5th day at Chepauk. After bowling out England for 178 in the second innings, Kohli & Co. eye a target of 420 runs with an entire 5th day in hand. However, the hosts have been jolted with a severe blow as they lost Rohit Sharma to Jack Leach's turning delivery late on day 4.

England is seemingly petrified of forcing a win...typically English ‘caution first’ approach...I could well be barking up the wrong tree..but Indns can,if they dare,take the initiative & make a momentous 5th Day at Chepauk..sadly sans spectators.!Test Crkt still rules..ok?!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, in a bid to rekindle hope ahead of the play on Day 5, fans have turned the clock back to 2008 where India chased down 386 on the last day of the Test against England in Chennai. The Men in Blue under MS Dhoni's captaincy then had registered a heroic victory courtesy of Virender Sehwag's blistering knock which set up the tone for a win early in the day. The explosive opener had blasted 83 runs off just 68 deliveries setting the innings perfectly for India. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had then capitalized on the momentum as he notched up a brilliant century to take India home. Significant knocks from Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh also helped Dhoni & Co to snatch a victory from the pockets of England.

Here's how fans reacted:

James Anderson played that match in 2008 when Sehwag smashed him and Steve Harminson at this very ground to set up a 4th innings win — Sid 🇮🇳 (@sidsawant01) February 8, 2021

Players like Sehwag or Rishabh Pant are a rare kind! Sometimes they rise , sometimes they self destruct but they only know one way to play - FEARLESS! — Gaurav Shetty (@gauravrshetty) February 7, 2021

This is the situation where we need a Sehwag innings to Blitzkrieg the bowling and take down all the advantage the opposition have gathered.#INDvsENG — Shree (@thefraudbrahmin) February 7, 2021

It rained in previous Chennai test on day 5 - Sehwag was in top form. If only... — Sura Puli (@sura_puli) February 6, 2021

England set a target of 420

After the heroic Pant & Pujara partnership on Day 3, England bowlers came back stronger on Day 4 as they rattled out the remaining Indian batsmen restricting their innings to just 337 runs. Washington Sundar played another brilliant innings to bridge the gap and reduce the deficit as he scored 85 runs before running out of partners from the other end. The English batsmen came out all guns blazing in the second innings, however, the Indian bowlers got the better of them as they managed to pick quick wickets.

Skipper Joe Root has been sensational with a double century in the first innings and a quickfire 40 runs in the second to propel their lead. Ravichandran Ashwin has been the pick of bowlers as he accounted for 6 wickets, with Ishant Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem and Jasprit Bumrah picking one wicket each. The veteran spinner registered his 28th five-for on Monday at his home ground in Chennai to rattle the English batting lineup. India now need 420 runs to win the first Test of the 4-match series with 20 overs remaining today and another day of play in hand.

