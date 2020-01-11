The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ben Cutting Gets Comic 'Play Well In Perth Or Don't Come Home' Warning By TV Anchor Fiance

Cricket News

Ben Cutting rescued his side by playing a brilliant knock of 43 runs off 29 balls with three sixes and as many boundaries after reeling at 71/5 at one stage.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ben Cutting

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting starred for Brisbane Heat in a nail-biting encounter against Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba where they came out on top by 5 wickets in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 on Friday. This was Heat's second win over Hurricanes.

ALSO READ | BBL: Glenn Maxwell smashes 45-ball 83*, KXIP fans call him 'freak'

Brisbane Heat were set a small target of 126 which looked rather easy considering their strong batting line-up. But Hurricanes' bowlers took wickets consistently to leave them reeling at 71 for 5 at one stage. However, in the end, Ben Cutting rescued his side by playing a brilliant knock of 43 runs off 29 balls with three sixes and as many boundaries.

Moreover, Ben was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliance with the bat. With this win, Brisbane Heat are now placed at the third position in the points table with 8 points to their name.

Ben Cutting's banter with wife Erin Holland

However, the highlight of the match came after the win when Ben Cutting was seen giving an interview to popular Australian television anchor Erin Holland, who also happens to be the all-rounder's fiance. She started the interview with a hilarious tone by thanking him for listening to her for the first time in life. 

There were quite a few cheeky moments during the chat. But the funniest one of them came right in the end. Holland warned Cutting saying that he better rest well to make win Heat their next match against Perth Scorchers on January 11 in Perth or not to come home.

ALSO READ | BBL: Mark Waugh compares Glenn Maxwell to Viv Richards after Melbourne Stars' win

 

The banter between Ben Cutting and Erin Holland was loved by the fans and soon their playful conversation had become a talking point. Hilarious Twitter reactions poured in. The couple was lauded for their chemistry.

Twitter reactions to the banter between Ben Cutting and Erin Holland

ALSO READ | BBL 2019-20: Jimmy Neesham terms Matt Renshaw’s controversial airborne catch ‘farcical’

 

ALSO READ | AB De Villiers eyes BBL cup as he gears up for debut with Brisbane Heat

Image Courtesy: #7Cricket Twitter

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
HASSAN ROUHANI APOLOGISES
US BACKS INDIA OVER ARTICLE 370
COLD WAVE CONDITIONS IN PUNJAB, HARYANA
UN PLEA IN SC FOR ROHINGYAS
LJP REJECTS PRASHANT KISHOR'S OFFER
DHAWAN BACK IN THE PICTURE