Ben Cutting Gets Comic 'Play Well In Perth Or Don't Come Home' Warning By TV Anchor Fiance

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting starred for Brisbane Heat in a nail-biting encounter against Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba where they came out on top by 5 wickets in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 on Friday. This was Heat's second win over Hurricanes.

Brisbane Heat were set a small target of 126 which looked rather easy considering their strong batting line-up. But Hurricanes' bowlers took wickets consistently to leave them reeling at 71 for 5 at one stage. However, in the end, Ben Cutting rescued his side by playing a brilliant knock of 43 runs off 29 balls with three sixes and as many boundaries.

Moreover, Ben was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliance with the bat. With this win, Brisbane Heat are now placed at the third position in the points table with 8 points to their name.

Ben Cutting's banter with wife Erin Holland

However, the highlight of the match came after the win when Ben Cutting was seen giving an interview to popular Australian television anchor Erin Holland, who also happens to be the all-rounder's fiance. She started the interview with a hilarious tone by thanking him for listening to her for the first time in life.

There were quite a few cheeky moments during the chat. But the funniest one of them came right in the end. Holland warned Cutting saying that he better rest well to make win Heat their next match against Perth Scorchers on January 11 in Perth or not to come home.

The banter between Ben Cutting and Erin Holland was loved by the fans and soon their playful conversation had become a talking point. Hilarious Twitter reactions poured in. The couple was lauded for their chemistry.

Twitter reactions to the banter between Ben Cutting and Erin Holland

Beauty of Big Bash Wife interviewing husband after the player of the match with some romantic talks such a sweet moment 😂❤ #BBL09 — Prazol Poudel (@PoudelPrazol) January 9, 2020

Thanks for listening tp me for the 1st time in your life 🤣🤣 Dead 🤣🤣🤣 — Rural Naxal! (@SidMohsin) January 10, 2020

Should have given her the “dont blush baby” — Pudja (@Pudja_10) January 9, 2020

I can see the love and happiness in her eyes — Muhammad Hilal (@Muhamma63300277) January 9, 2020

Love to see you both

... beautiful pair — anurag srivastava (@anuragsri81) January 9, 2020

Buckle up Stuart, we’ll love to see @MayantiLanger_B interviewing you as a 12th man😜 — Vipul Bhatia (@vipulbhatia21) January 10, 2020

Image Courtesy: #7Cricket Twitter