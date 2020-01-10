BBL 2019-20: Jimmy Neesham Terms Matt Renshaw’s Controversial Airborne Catch ‘farcical’

The standard of cricket has completely changed over the decade with fitness as fielding has become an important part of the game. While batsmen will score runs for the team and bowlers will chip in with wickets, but it is the fielders who can change the game with their exceptional catches and ground fielding. On Thursday, in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) in Brisbane, Matt Renshaw pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Matthew Wade (61), which also led to a major controversy.

Matt Renshaw takes unusual catch in BBL game

The drama happened in the penultimate delivery of the 15th over when Hurricanes skipper Wade went high over long-on off the bowling of pacer Ben Cutting. Renshaw then grabbed the ball on the rope and tossed it up while stepping out. The ball was still dropping over the ropes and the fielder jumped and batted while still air-borne and pushed it towards Tom Banton to complete the catch. The field umpires took the case to the third umpire as it was unclear whether the catch was proper. The third umpire took a look and gave Wade out. Even though the catch was deemed legal under Law 19.5, it created confusion as well.

Jimmy Neesham tweets on Matt Renshaw catch

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who has been quite active on Twitter recently, gave a hint that he was not in favour of the decision that went against Wade. He tweeted:

I’ve got no problem with where he left from. It’s where he ends up. After he touches the ball he needs to end up back in the field of play.



If that’s not the rule then the whole thing is farcical and the rule needs to change. https://t.co/Y797AsxP5G — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 9, 2020

Journalist Elizabeth Ammon replied to Neesham and explained how the rule works. Responding to the tweet Neesham said

Well then that’s stupid.



So I can just endlessly jump up and down on the spot over the boundary patting the ball up in the air until another fielder runs over to me then tap it to him? https://t.co/KimhM5JZA6 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 9, 2020

Jimmy Neesham slams fan for goal-line technology in cricket

Recently, the New Zealand all-rounder was in news for slamming a fan for a dumb suggestion. discussing Matt Renshaw’s boundary catch against Hobart Hurricanes. When a fan suggested bringing goal-line technology in cricket, Jimmy Neesham replied by saying that it is ‘the dumbest idea of them all’. Jimmy Neesham and his fans discussed the controversial catch in detail and the New Zealand cricketer even liked some of the ideas given by his fans.

IPL 2020 Auction: Jimmy Neesham joins the KXIP squad

Jimmy Neesham made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2014 where he was playing for Delhi Daredevils. In IPL 2015, he was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders. He never played a single match due to injury and was dropped from the squad the very next season. During the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, Jimmy Neesham was acquired by Kings XI Punjab for his base price of ₹50 lakhs.

