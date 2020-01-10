BBL: Glenn Maxwell Smashes 45-ball 83*, KXIP Fans Call Him 'freak'

Glenn Maxwell has been in fine form in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. His recent outing in the league against Brisbane Heat will undoubtedly go down as one of his best knocks for the Melbourne Stars. The KXIP player scored a blistering 45-ball 83* as his team made their way to a comfortable 22-run win against Brisbane Heat.

Glenn Maxwell becomes Melbourne Stars' all-time top scorer in the Big Bash League

Our captain @Gmaxi_32 has just become the Melbourne Stars all time leading run scorer 💚 #TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/o4SJH60TeU — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 8, 2020

Glenn Maxwell smashes a stunning 45-ball 83*; fans call him a 'freak'

Glenn Maxwell, who was picked up for Rs. 10.75 crore at the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata in December, powered his team to a well-deserved win with a stunning knock on Friday. The KXIP player was at his very best as he scored a quickfire 83* off just 45 deliveries in an innings. It included one boundary and seven sixes. In doing so, Glenn Maxwell became Melbourne Stars' all-time leading run-scorer in the BBL.

Fans react to Glenn Maxwell's stunning outing against Brisbane Heat

Glenn Maxwell was 42 not out from 32 balls and finished 83 not out from 45.

So 41 from 13. — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) January 10, 2020

T20 cricket at its best .. Great crowd .. Great pitch .. Quality players . Magnificent DJ .. Then the Freak Glenn Maxwell !!! @FoxCricket — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 10, 2020

Glenn Maxwell's stats from the ongoing BBL season

Glenn Maxwell in Big Bash 2019-20:



83(39)

2(3)

43(25)

0*(0)

1(2)

40*(32)

59*(37)

83*(45)



- Second highest run-getter.

- Most sixes.#BBL09 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 10, 2020

