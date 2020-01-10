The Debate
BBL: Glenn Maxwell Smashes 45-ball 83*, KXIP Fans Call Him 'freak'

Cricket News

BBL: Glenn Maxwell led Melbourne Stars to a 22-run win against opponents Brisbane Heat in the 30th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
BBL

Glenn Maxwell has been in fine form in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. His recent outing in the league against Brisbane Heat will undoubtedly go down as one of his best knocks for the Melbourne Stars. The KXIP player scored a blistering 45-ball 83* as his team made their way to a comfortable 22-run win against Brisbane Heat.

Also Read | BBL 2019-20: Jimmy Neesham terms Matt Renshaw’s controversial airborne catch ‘farcical’

Glenn Maxwell becomes Melbourne Stars' all-time top scorer in the Big Bash League

Also Read | AB De Villiers eyes BBL cup as he gears up for debut with Brisbane Heat

Glenn Maxwell smashes a stunning 45-ball 83*; fans call him a 'freak'

Glenn Maxwell, who was picked up for Rs. 10.75 crore at the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata in December, powered his team to a well-deserved win with a stunning knock on Friday. The KXIP player was at his very best as he scored a quickfire 83* off just 45 deliveries in an innings. It included one boundary and seven sixes. In doing so, Glenn Maxwell became Melbourne Stars' all-time leading run-scorer in the BBL.

Also Read | BBL: Qais Ahmad comically sends bat flying in the air during Hurricanes vs Heat match

Fans react to Glenn Maxwell's stunning outing against Brisbane Heat

 

Also Read | BBL: Matthew Wade dismissed after a spectacular effort from Matt Renshaw; watch

Glenn Maxwell's stats from the ongoing BBL season

Also Read | BBL: Ben Laughlin or Superman? Brisbane Heat bowler takes stunning one-handed catch

Published:
COMMENT




