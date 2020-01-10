BBL: Mark Waugh Compares Glenn Maxwell To Viv Richards After Melbourne Stars' Win

Melbourne Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell extended his fine form with the bat in the Big Bash League (BBL) after taking his side to a 7-wicket victory over city rivals and defending champions Melbourne Renegades on Friday. Maxwell remained unbeaten on 83 from 45 deliveries to take his side to win. The all-rounder is recovering from mental health issues, which forced him to take a break from the game. However, he has taken the league by storm on his return and has also helped his side remain No.1 on the points table this season.

Mark Waugh message for Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell has been left out of the limited-overs squad for Australia's tour of India, which will comprise of 3 ODIs starting from January 14 in Mumbai. He was recently picked up by the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the IPL 2020 auction. Former Australia opener Mark Waugh was full of praise for Glenn Maxwell after his innings against Renegades and even compared his hitting abilities to that of West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards.

Just watching G.Maxwell on @FoxCricket i don’t think I’ve seen a batsmen hit the ball as hard since the great sir Vivian.#smashingem — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) January 10, 2020

Glenn Maxwell and his BBL stats

Maxwell is the second-highest run-getter in the current BBL season so far, having amassed 311 runs from eight matches so far. He has achieved those runs at a strike-rate of 169.94.

Australian cricket legend Mark Waugh left his Fox Sports commentator colleagues in splits following an awkward blunder live on air during the 3rd Test against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Waugh was in the commentary box with Kerry O'Keeffe discussing Australian batsmen Marnus Labuschagne's unique batting style. Mark Waugh lifted his hands up mimicking his action and said 'just like a c**k.' The former Australian selector immediately realized what he said and apologized quickly saying that he was sorry and that was probably not the right way to say it.

IPL 2020: KXIP squad 2020 to have Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is set to return to Kings XI Punjab after been snapped for a whopping ₹10.75 crore following an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals. Maxwell’s first stint with KXIP was in 2014 when he was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 6 crores. In that season, he played 16 games and had the season's 3rd highest aggregate of 552 runs at an average of 34.5. He was retained by Kings XI Punjab for 2015 IPL Season.

Maxwell failed to impress in that season, making an overall 145 runs in 11 games at an average of 13.18. Apart from Maxwell, KXIP also bought in West Indies pacer Sheldon Cotterell for ₹8.5 crore. New Zealand all-rounder and limited-overs specialist Jimmy Neesham also joined the 'Lion’s Den' for ₹50 lakhs. Meanwhile, English all-rounder Chris Jordan will bolster their pace bowling attack. Other new additions to the team are Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Tajinder Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.

