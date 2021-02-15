Ben Foakes Becomes Twitter Trend On 28th Birthday, Earns MS Dhoni Comparisons In Chennai

England's wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes has managed to impress with a gutsy performance in the India vs England 2nd Test at Chennai. The player displayed a great amount of composure while batting against India's potent spin attack on a tricky wicket. The talented cricketer also have been exceptional with his glovework so far. Foakes rang in his 28th birthday on Monday, February 15.

Ben Foakes birthday: Social media flooded with praises for the cricketer

The player made it to the playing eleven for the second Test after Jos Buttler flew back to England after the Test series opener. Ben Foakes proved to be the saving grace for the visitors on the opening day of the second Test. While all the other England batsmen fell like ninepins, the 28-year-old countered the bowling with his astute defence.

Ben Foakes remained unbeaten on 42, as the England team were bundled out for a paltry score of 134. Known to be a skillful wicketkeeper, the player also garnered a lot of attention with his fabulous glovework during the fixture. He displayed exemplary wicket-keeping skills to stump India's Axar Patel in the first innings of the encounter. The cricketer has a tendency to be involved in memorable stumpings. Known for his lightning fast hands behind the stumps, fans have often drawn parallels between Ben Foakes and MS Dhoni.

The wicketkeeper has been involved in several memorable stumpings over the years, both in international cricket as well as in domestic competitions. Netizens once again compared the player's skills to former India captain MS Dhoni. Moreover, he also became a top trend on Twitter on Monday, as several cricket enthusiasts took to the micro-blogging site to laud the cricketer on his special day.

Today's is the ben foakes birthday. What a wonderful birthday he has today. 😍 He will be remember this day. #INDvENG — (₹pace) (@imrupesh28) February 15, 2021

Ben Stokes may be the best batsman England has ever produced. And Ben Foakes is easily the best wicket keeper that England have ever produced! He is easily one of the best in the world. #INDvsENG #INDvENG — Sandeep (@wiringthoughts) February 15, 2021

Might be too early to say, but I swear, Ben Foakes' GLOVE-WORK is the cleanest I've ever seen. Absolutely marvellous behind the wickets! #INDvENG — Bumble (@FervidCrickster) February 15, 2021

After ms dhoni, Ben foakes will be a GOAT in wicket keeping. #ENGvIND — Yuvan Balaji (@Balaji14dec) February 15, 2021

MS Dhoni would’ve been proud of those two stumpings!! Ben Foakes is having a great day behind the wicket..#INDvEND — ASR (@ashes_roy) February 15, 2021

Ben Foakes killing it here. 🧤 Reminds me of MS Dhoni #INDvENG — Karamdeep Singh (@oyeekd) February 15, 2021

The hosts posted an impressive total of 329 in the 1st innings of the Test match. While Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant starred with the bat for the side, it was R Ashwin who proved to be the pick of the bowlers as England could only manage 134 runs on the board. At the time of writing this report, India were 118-6 and they lead England by more than 300 runs on the Day 3 of the Test match.

