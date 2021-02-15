Ben Foakes Net Worth, Earnings, Bio And England Stumper's Top Stats On 28th Birthday

England wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes replaced Jos Buttler for the ongoing India vs England 2nd Test match at Chennai. Remarkably, the cricketer celebrated his return to the playing XI by top-scoring for his side in their first innings. Foakes also took two catches and inflicted three stumpings, including that of dynamic Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant on Day 3.

The Surrey cricketer turned 28 on Monday, February 15. On the occasion of the 28th Ben Foakes birthday, here is a look at some of the details regarding his net worth and his personal life.

ECB celebrates 28th Ben Foakes birthday with top tweet

How much is Ben Foakes net worth?

According to thepersonage.com, the Ben Foakes net worth amounts up to ₹70 lakh (US$100,000) as of 2021. His net worth comprises the income he receives from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for being an active England cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from the Surrey County Cricket Club for playing domestic cricket for Surrey back in England.

A look into Ben Foakes' personal life

Ben Foakes was born on February 15, 1993 at Colchester in Essex. He is the son of late Peter Foakes, who was a football referee in the English Premier League. Ben Foakes played for Essex in his early years as a professional cricketer. However, he joined the Surrey Cricket Club in 2014 and made his international debut in November 2018.

Ben Foakes career stats

The Ben Foakes career stats, while brief, makes for an impressive read. Across six Tests since his international debut, the cricketer has scored 374 runs at an average of 46.75. His highest score remains the 107 he scored against Sri Lanka at Galle back in November 2018 in his maiden Test match. Foakes has also played an ODI and a T20I each, scoring 61 runs between the two limited-overs formats.

Ben Foakes in India vs England 2nd Test

Ben Foakes scored an unbeaten 42 from 107 balls during England’s first innings in the ongoing India vs England 2nd Test match in Chennai. Here is a look at some of the live updates from the enthralling Test.

It is Lunch on Day 3 of the 2nd @Paytm Test and #TeamIndia have added 102 runs in the morning session for the loss of 5 wickets. #INDvENG



Details - https://t.co/NYmEd3qii7 pic.twitter.com/6vez23TGiV — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021

