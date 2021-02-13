Virat Kohli Breaks Major Test Cricket Jinx Against England In Chennai

The India vs England 2nd Test went underway today at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Prior to the match, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. Interestingly, Kohli broke a sequence of an unwanted jinx against England in Test cricket by winning the coin call at the toss proceedings.

India vs England 2nd Test: Virat Kohli wins toss after nine unsuccessful attempts

Virat Kohli won the toss against England on Saturday to break an unwanted jinx. The last time Kohli won a toss against England in Tests, home or away, was nine matches ago. Back in November 2016, when England toured India for a five-match series, the Indian captain won the toss in the second Test but lost the call in the subsequent three matches of the same tour.

Virat Kohli also lost the toss calls across all five matches of India’s tour of England in 2018. On England’s return tour to India, i.e. the ongoing one, the batting icon again lost to English skipper Joe Root in the first Test.

Axar Patel makes Test debut in Chennai

Apart from Kohli’s return to success at the toss juncture, the ongoing India vs England 2nd Test also marks the debut of Indian spinner Axar Patel. After losing the opening match of the series by 227 runs, several changes were made to the Indian playing XI for the all-important second match.

Axar Patel Test debut: Cricketer gets Test cap from skipper Virat Kohli — watch video

India vs England 2nd Test updates

At the time of publishing, India reached 243-3 from 72 overs in their first innings. They lost opener Shubman Gill for a duck in the second over of the day. Skipper Kohli also departed for a duck while Cheteshwar Pujara contributed 21 to the Indian total. As of now, Rohit Sharma (161*) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (61*) have been batting together at the crease.

It's been a HITMAN show here at The Chepauk as he brings up his 150 💪💪@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/T0lil7esxe — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

