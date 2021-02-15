Ben Foakes, Rishabh Pant Not Only Fight But Get Involved In Test Cricket First In Chennai

The India vs England 2nd Test match went underway at Chennai on February 13, with India trailing 0-1 behind the visitors in the four-match series. On Day 1 of the Test tussle, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was involved in a heated argument with his counterpart Ben Foakes. On Day 2, the two found themselves in a unique first in Test cricket history.

India vs England 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant, Ben Foakes remain unbeaten in their first innings

Rishabh Pant scored a cracking half-century in India’s first innings. He scored 58 rapid runs from just 77 balls which included seven boundaries and three towering sixes. Pant remained unbeaten at the end as the Indian innings was closed out at 329 early on Day 2.

Meanwhile, England wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes compiled 42 to top-score for the visitors in their first innings. Much like Pant, Ben Foakes also remained unbeaten while the rest of his teammates crumbled around him. The two cricketers marked the first instance in Test cricket history where the wicketkeepers from both teams remained unbeaten in their side’s innings after scoring 40-plus. Here is a detailed look at the unique stat achieved by the two glovesmen.

Ben Foakes birthday

Ben Foakes also turned 27 on Monday, February 15, i.e. on the ongoing Day 3 of the enthralling Test. The cricketer has played six Test matches for his country, ever since he made his international debut back in 2018. Foakes celebrated his 27th birthday occasion by stumping out Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, both off the bowling of his teammate Jack Leach.

India vs England 2nd Test updates

At the time of publishing, India reached 138-6 from 43.4 overs. With captain Virat Kohli (30*) and all-rounder R Ashwin (24*) batting at the crease, the hosts were leading by more than 300 runs over England. Earlier, the English players were folded out for 134 to hand a 195-run lead to Virat Kohli and co.

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

