Virat Kohli-endorsed MPL Raises $500,000 From Employees In New Investment Program

Indian fantasy gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL has raised $500,000 (about ₹3.65 crore) from their employees. Issuing a media statement on Wednesday, January 27, the company official revealed that they raised the funds through their Employee Investment Plan. The scheme was announced in December 2020 and it was open for all employees of MPL.

Virat Kohli-endorsed MPL raises over ₹3 crore with 10 percent employee participation

MPL Senior Vice-President Joe Wadakethalakal said that the Employee Investment Plan was launched for their “most valuable asset”, i.e. their employees. He said that the scheme would give them an opportunity to own a part in MPL as well as to participate in the company’s success. The MPL official further claimed in his statement that the company would come up with more of such opportunities for their employees in the future as well.

A look into Virat Kohli MPL deal

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli signed up with MPL as their brand ambassador in March 2019. While the duration of the contract was for a year, the Kohli MPL deal continued with a renewal of contract for another year. Here is a look at one of the commercials for MPL featuring the Indian cricket captain.

Video credits: AdOn

MPL BCCI deal

Interestingly, MPL’s brand association with cricket goes way beyond Virat Kohli. Back in November 2020, the MPL signed a three-year deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and it is subjected to end in December 2023. They are now the official merchandise sponsor of the Indian cricket team.

The MPL BCCI deal was first put to display in front of the world through India’s first ODI against Australia Down Under last November. Here is a look at the new Indian cricket jersey as seen during the recently-concluded limited-overs series in Australia.

MPL in IPL 2021

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) is slated to commence sometime in April, i.e. immediately after the conclusion of India’s home series against England. As per earlier announcement, the MPL also entered a deal for official sponsorship with two of the franchises that are set to compete in the tournament. The Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by none other than Virat Kohli, is one of the franchises. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders are the other franchise which is now associated with the popular Indian e-Sports platform.

Image source: MPL.LIVE

