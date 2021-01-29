Wasim Akram Trolled By Indian Fans For Commentary Goofup, Compared To Ramiz Raja

Commentary in sports has been an inseparable part for many years now. When it comes to cricket, fans have lauded several commentators and presenters for elevating their cricket watching experience. However, there are several former cricketers, who have had to face the wrath of cricket enthusiasts for their ordinary performances on the mic, and the latest one to join the list is Pakistani legend, Wasim Akram.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test: Wasim Akram ridiculed on social media for his commentary

The former Pakistan captain enjoyed a stellar career during his playing days and contributed significantly towards the success of Pakistan cricket. Post hanging his boots, the veteran pacer ventured out in several different ventures and also became a full-time commentator. While fans did adore the player for his exceptional performances as a player, they had contrasting views when it came to his skills in the commentator's box.

The 54-year-old did get brief success and his stint alongside current India head coach Ravi Shastri became immensely popular back in 2003-04 during India's tour of Australia. However, many fans have complained that the star player's proficiencies on the microphone have deteriorated significantly. The veteran, who currently is a part of the broadcasting team for the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test, once again was involved in a goof-up where he reckoned at a point of time that Pakistan's plan should be to pick up a wicket while bowling.

The same was highlighted by a Twitter user, and soon Indian fans started brutally trolling the former cricketer. He was also compared to fellow Pakistani commentator Ramiz Raja by many. Just like Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja also has been subjected to trolls on social media in the past for commentary.

More gold from Wasim Akram. "Pakistan's plan should be to take a wicket here."



Such insight. Much wow.#PAKvSA — Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) January 29, 2021

Worst two ever to have got access to commentary box — Amit (@nottheamit) January 29, 2021

He said something like 'good little effort' for Maharaj who scored 0 in the first innings. — Anil Hanagud (@AHanagud) January 29, 2021

Hahahah

He is pure gold in commentary box. — Vishal (@whovishalsingh) January 29, 2021

He was a brilliant bowler in his time but that doesn’t make him a clever commentator....frankly speaking wasim, waqar and Rameez are pretty ordinary and annoying when it comes to do commentary!! — 🅃🄰🅉🅉🄰 (@tazza180374) January 29, 2021

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test result

The first fixture of the much-anticipated series proved to be an entertaining one. From Mohammad Rizwan's wicket-keeping brilliance to the verbal battle between Hasan Ali and Quinton de Kock, the clash has been an intensifying one. Hosts Pakistan performed brilliantly to eventually clinch the Test match by 7 wickets. Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali scalped seven wickets each in the contest, whereas it was Fawad Alam who fired with the bat for the Babar Azam-led side and scored a gutsy century against a fiery bowling attack. South Africa will look to regroup after their embarrassing loss and aim to put up a stronger show in the subsequent contest.

Image source: Wasim Akram Instagram

